CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- Calling all amateur photographers! The Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge is once again inviting people to enter the Annual Pass Photo Contest. According to the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce, the contest will take place between Aug. 27 and Sept. 16.
The organization says participants have the opportunity to capture the natural splendor of the refuge and compete for a chance to have their image featured on the 2025 Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge Annual Pass.
The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce says the competition is open to all amateur photographers, defined as those who earn less than 20 percent of their income from photography. The winning image, selected by local community leaders, will be announced on Oct. 1.
To participate, photographers must submit a high-resolution digital copy of their work along with a completed entry form by the Sept. 16 deadline. The winning photo will not only be showcased on the annual pass but also will become part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s collection, with full credit given to the photographer.
For those interested, full contest rules and entry forms are available on the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce’s website.