GEORGETOWN, Del. - Angela Townsend was elected Mayor of Georgetown and Michael Briggs won a Town Council seat in Ward 3 in the town’s municipal election, according to the town's unofficially results.
Angela Townsend won the position as Mayor with 512 votes. Townsend previously served on the Georgetown Town Council and lost to mayor Bill West by 34 votes in 2024.
Geoffrey Walker, the other candidate running for Mayor, had 38 votes. He said he decided to run after West announced he would retire in May. Itzel Hernandez, third candidate, received 133 votes.
For the different seats on the town council, Michael Briggs, president of the Georgetown Fire Department, won with 533 votes for Councilperson Ward 3. Eric Evans, the other candidate, had 128 votes.
This comes after Bill West announced he was not going to rerun for the position.