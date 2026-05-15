LEWES, Del. - Lewes Harbour Marina hosted the 2026 Canal Flounder Tournament, with proceeds benefiting pancreatic cancer research through the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
“The previous owner had pancreatic cancer, and we started the fundraiser back then and we just kept it going,” Lewes Harbour Marina owner Bill Swords said.
The flounder-only tournament ran from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Lewes canal, the Rehoboth Bay Canal entrance, Roosevelt Inlet and the Broadkill River to Oyster Rocks Road. Anglers had to fish from a free-floating boat, not by land.
By 4 p.m. the scale closed and the winners were announced. First place went to Aron Jeswillinger with a 5.13lb flounder that was 23.95 inches long. In the women's division, Stacey Poe reeled in the biggest flounder at 2.01lbs at 18 inches long.
Entry fees were $50 per angler and $25 for children ages 15 and younger. 596 anglers took to the water on Friday. Cash prizes were awarded for the first, second and third-heaviest flounder. Swords said first place would receive about $9,000. Additional prizes include rod-and-reel combinations for the women’s and children’s divisions.
The marina also offered a $1,000 bonus for the heaviest flounder caught using an Aqua Clear rig. Organizers said 50 percent of the tournament proceeds benefit pancreatic cancer. Donations were also being accepted from people who did not participate in the tournament but want to support the effort.
Following the weigh-in, Lewes Harbour Marina hosted an awards ceremony and after-party featuring live music, food and drinks. Each angler received a ticket for complimentary food and beverages.