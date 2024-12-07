MILTON, Del. - Once known as the "Holly Capital of the World," the small town of Milton continues to honor its history with the annual Milton Holly Festival. Now in its 31st year, the event held on Dec. 7 brought together local businesses, residents, and visitors in the spirit of Christmas.
With festive street music and over 90 vendors, the festival offers holiday gifts, handmade crafts, and plenty of seasonal treats. Brenda Galate, one of the vendors, shared her love for the holiday season as she sold her signature holiday gift baskets.
"I love Christmas," Galate said.
Even Santa Claus himself made time to visit the former holly capital, delighting children and adults alike.
"My favorite part is, I live all year just to hold one little baby," Santa Claus said. "That’s what I like. The Christmas spirit for me is holding the little babies."
The Milton Holly Festival is also a critical fundraiser for local organizations like the Milton Garden Club. Kathryn Greig says they sell wreaths, centerpieces, holly and more.
"Everything is fresh," Greig said. "We go out all over Sussex County and gather the greens, and we fix everything ourselves."
The Holly Festival continues to bring heartfelt connections and holiday cheer to the Milton community.