DELAWARE- A federal appeals court has denied a request to temporarily block Delaware's new handgun permit law, allowing the controversial regulation to remain in effect as legal challenges continue.
The ruling came from the United States Court of Appeals on Dec. 1 in response to a request from the Delaware Sportsmen’s Association and several other plaintiffs. The group sought to pause enforcement of the law, arguing it imposes a "de facto ban" on purchasing handguns due to a lack of permitting infrastructure.
The legal battle began in early November, when the plaintiffs filed a temporary restraining order against the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security. They argued the state was unprepared to issue the required permits.
However, U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika denied the initial pause on Nov. 14. The latest ruling by the appeals court upholds that decision.
Delaware’s Permit to Purchase law officially took effect on Nov. 16, though it was signed into law on May 16, 2024. Under the law, people who live in Delaware must obtain a handgun qualified purchaser permit before buying a handgun. The process includes completing a firearms training course, submitting fingerprints, and passing a background check.
People who already hold a Concealed Carry Deadly Weapon license issued by the Delaware Superior Court are exempt from the permit requirement.
Despite the pushback, supporters of the law argue it is a proactive step toward reducing gun violence in the state.