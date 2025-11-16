DOVER, Del. — A new law requiring people in Delaware to obtain a permit before buying a handgun takes effect Sunday, Nov. 16, marking a major shift in the state’s firearm purchase process.
Under the Permit to Purchase law, any person who lives in Delaware and wants to buy a handgun must first apply for a handgun qualified purchaser permit. The process includes taking a firearms training course, getting fingerprinted, and passing a background check.
People who already have a Concealed Carry Deadly Weapon (CCDW) license issued by the Delaware Superior Court are exempt from this requirement and can buy a handgun without a separate permit.
Who needs a permit?
The permit requirement applies to:
Any Delaware resident seeking to purchase a handgun who does not possess a valid CCDW license.
It does not apply to:
CCDW license holders.
Nonresidents. Under federal law, handguns can only be transferred to individuals within their state of residence. Nonresidents must go through a federally licensed firearms dealer (FFL) in their own state to buy a handgun.
Exemptions from the training course
While most applicants must take a firearms safety training course, some are exempt but must submit proof of their exemption with the application. Exempt individuals include:
Qualified law-enforcement officers
Qualified retired law-enforcement officers
Sheriffs and deputy sheriffs
CCDW license holders
Federal firearms licensees and Delaware deadly weapons dealers
Armored car guards and licensed security personnel
Licensed constables in Delaware
Delaware correctional officers
Active military and National Guard members
NRA-certified instructors
People with a valid Delaware hunter safety certification
Competitive shooters with valid classification cards from the NRA, IDPA, IPSC, or USPSA
Required documents
To apply, you must submit:
A completed application form
A copy of your Delaware driver’s license or state ID
Firearms training course certificate or proof of exemption
Additional documentation for law-enforcement, military, or other exemption status (if applicable)
Applications can be completed online. For those without internet access, paper applications are available at all Delaware State Police Troop locations and can be submitted in person at the SBI Permit to Purchase office along with required documentation.
Where to get help
Delaware State Police have set up a helpline to answer questions:
Call: (302) 741-2800
Email: DSP_SBIP2PMail@delaware.gov
Helpline hours:
Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Legal challenge continues
The law has faced criticism from gun rights advocates. The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association has sued the state, claiming the law violates the Second Amendment and that Delaware lacks the infrastructure to manage the permitting system. A judge denied the group's attempt to block the law, but they are now appealing the decision
Supporters of the law say it’s a proactive measure to reduce gun violence.