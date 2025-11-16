Gun sale

The "permit to purchase" bill requires a person to complete steps like training and fingerprinting before being allowed to purchase a handgun.

DOVER,  Del. — A new law requiring people in Delaware to obtain a permit before buying a handgun takes effect Sunday, Nov. 16, marking a major shift in the state’s firearm purchase process.

Under the Permit to Purchase law, any person who lives in Delaware and wants to buy a handgun must first apply for a handgun qualified purchaser permit. The process includes taking a firearms training course, getting fingerprinted, and passing a background check.

People who already have a Concealed Carry Deadly Weapon (CCDW) license issued by the Delaware Superior Court are exempt from this requirement and can buy a handgun without a separate permit.

Who needs a permit?

The permit requirement applies to:

  • Any Delaware resident seeking to purchase a handgun who does not possess a valid CCDW license.

It does not apply to:

  • CCDW license holders.

  • Nonresidents. Under federal law, handguns can only be transferred to individuals within their state of residence. Nonresidents must go through a federally licensed firearms dealer (FFL) in their own state to buy a handgun.

Exemptions from the training course

While most applicants must take a firearms safety training course, some are exempt but must submit proof of their exemption with the application. Exempt individuals include:

  1. Qualified law-enforcement officers

  2. Qualified retired law-enforcement officers

  3. Sheriffs and deputy sheriffs

  4. CCDW license holders

  5. Federal firearms licensees and Delaware deadly weapons dealers

  6. Armored car guards and licensed security personnel

  7. Licensed constables in Delaware

  8. Delaware correctional officers

  9. Active military and National Guard members

  10. NRA-certified instructors

  11. People with a valid Delaware hunter safety certification

  12. Competitive shooters with valid classification cards from the NRA, IDPA, IPSC, or USPSA

Required documents

To apply, you must submit:

  • A completed application form

  • A copy of your Delaware driver’s license or state ID

  • Firearms training course certificate or proof of exemption

  • Additional documentation for law-enforcement, military, or other exemption status (if applicable)

Applications can be completed online. For those without internet access, paper applications are available at all Delaware State Police Troop locations and can be submitted in person at the SBI Permit to Purchase office along with required documentation.

Where to get help

Delaware State Police have set up a helpline to answer questions:

Helpline hours:

  • Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Legal challenge continues

The law has faced criticism from gun rights advocates. The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association has sued the state, claiming the law violates the Second Amendment and that Delaware lacks the infrastructure to manage the permitting system. A judge denied the group's attempt to block the law, but they are now appealing the decision

Supporters of the law say it’s a proactive measure to reduce gun violence.

