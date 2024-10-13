BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that broke out shortly after 3 p.m. on Oct. 12 in the 18000 block of Wesley Church Road in Bridgeville.
The fire occurred in a parking area used for the Apple-Scrapple Festival, where multiple cars were found ablaze. An investigation by Delaware Deputy State Fire Marshals determined that the fire began with a single car and spread, damaging 13 additional cars. No injuries were reported, and investigators found no signs of criminal activity. Damage is estimated at $300,000.
The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sussex Division of the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office at (302) 856-5600.