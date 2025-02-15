FRANKFORD, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the closure of Armory Road/SR 20 between Dukes Road and Omar Road starting Monday, Feb. 24, for a bridge rehabilitation project. The closure is expected to last until mid-July, weather permitting.
The project includes replacing strip seals over the east and west abutments, replacing approach slabs at the east and west ends, milling and overlaying the concrete deck, repairing the underside of the deck and substructure, cleaning and painting all concrete and structural steel.
Detour Information
- Northbound SR 20 drivers: Take Omar Road west, turn right onto Honolulu Road, then right onto Clayton Avenue, and right onto Vines Creek Road to return to SR 20
- Southbound SR 20 drivers: Take Main Street south, turn left onto Honolulu Road, then left onto Omar Road to return to SR 20