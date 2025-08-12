SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District has awarded a $9.6 million contract to Cottrell Contracting Corporation of Chesapeake, Virginia, to dredge the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.
The project will remove about 90,000 cubic yards of sediment from the canal, stretching from the Freeman Highway Bridge south to its entrance at Rehoboth Bay. Sediment will be pumped to two placement sites along the canal’s northern section said the U.S. Army Corps.
Work is currently scheduled to start in October 2026 but could begin as early as October 2025. Dredging has to take place between October and March to comply with environmental restrictions.
The northern portion of the canal, from Roosevelt Inlet to the Route 9 Bridge, was dredged under a separate contract in 2024, the first time since 2002.
The Lewes and Rehoboth Canal is part of the “Inland Waterway from Rehoboth Bay to Delaware Bay” federal navigation channel. It supports commercial and recreational boating, research vessels and the Delaware Bay and River Cooperative, which handles oil spill response and cleanup in the Delaware River and Bay.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently awarded a $8.1 million contract to begin dredging and beach replenishment along the Indian River Inlet once again. Under the new contract, crews will dredge about 550,000 cubic yards of sand from the offshore inlet system and place it on a stretch of beach north of the inlet.