INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a public meeting Monday, Dec. 7, to discuss a $53 million repair project for the Indian River Inlet North Jetty.
The Army Corps previously awarded a $53 million contract to Agate Construction Co. Inc., based in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, to repair the deteriorating north jetty.
The project includes repairing a deteriorated portion of the north jetty, placing stone in the inlet to stabilize the structure and reconstructing the seaward end of the jetty. Crews will rebuild part of the rock structure using large stones and other materials.
Public Meeting
The Dec. 7 public meeting will include presentations about the project, followed by a question-and-answer session and an opportunity for attendees to speak informally with project representatives.
Presentations will run from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by questions and answers from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Informal discussions with project representatives, including displays of maps and posters, will take place from 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
The meeting will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at the Hyatt Dewey Beach hotel in Sunset Rooms 1 and 2 at the Hyatt Dewey Beach hotel. The Army Corps encourages attendees to park on Van Dyke Street.
Timeline
According to the Army Corps, mobilization to the site is expected to begin in April 2027, with work in the water scheduled to begin May 1, 2027, depending on environmental restrictions on construction.
The Army Corps said it is coordinating with Delaware State Parks and Agate Construction on car and pedestrian access to the state park, construction staging areas and other site-related concerns.
The contractor has until fall 2028 to complete the repairs.