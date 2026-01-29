DELMARVA — Prolonged cold weather across Delmarva is increasing energy demand, prompting electric utilities to urge residents to prepare their homes and conserve power to reduce strain on the grid and higher utility bills.
“At least in recent memory, this has been the longest stretch of cold weather,” said Lauren Irby with Delaware Electric Cooperative. She encouraged customers to be prepared for winter emergencies, recommending they keep medications, pet food and other essentials on hand and have an emergency plan in place.
“It’s always better to be over prepared,” Irby said.
Utility officials say heating systems work hardest during the coldest parts of the day. Heather Constant with the Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation said peak electricity use in winter typically occurs between 6 and 9 a.m., when overnight temperatures cause heating systems to run more frequently.
“We need lower usage,” Constant said, adding that winter peak hours differ from summer, when demand usually increases in the evening.
Experts also recommend simple steps to help keep homes warm and reduce energy use, such as checking for drafts around doors, running ceiling fans on low in a clockwise direction to circulate warm air, and using humidifiers, which can help air retain heat.
Constant cautioned against relying on space heaters, noting they consume large amounts of electricity and can lead to higher power bills.
Utility officials say small changes inside the home can help protect the power grid as cold conditions persist.