BERLIN, Md. – Atlantic General Hospital will implement its Inclement Weather Policy as of 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, resulting in early closings for several facilities and services.
Despite the weather, Atlantic General Hospital and its emergency department remain open. Outpatient imaging, elective surgical procedures and AGHRx RediScripts pharmacy services at the hospital are also operating as scheduled, with staff contacting patients to confirm appointments. Additionally, the hospital’s Endoscopy Center remains open for scheduled procedures.
However, several Atlantic General Health System facilities are closing early at 2 p.m., including:
- All Primary Care and Specialty Care offices
- John H. 'Jack' Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center
- Atlantic General Hospital Wound Care Center
- All walk-in and scheduled services, including lab, imaging, and AGHRx RediScripts, at the Gudelsky Family Medical Center
- Atlantic ImmediCare at the Townsend Medical Center (patients are advised to visit the nearest emergency department if needed)
Hospital officials say that normal operations for all facilities and services will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 12.