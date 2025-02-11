Atlantic General Hospital

Despite the weather, Atlantic General Hospital and its emergency department remain open. Outpatient imaging, elective surgical procedures and AGHRx RediScripts pharmacy services at the hospital are also operating as scheduled, with staff contacting patients to confirm appointments.

BERLIN, Md. – Atlantic General Hospital will implement its Inclement Weather Policy as of 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, resulting in early closings for several facilities and services.

Despite the weather, Atlantic General Hospital and its emergency department remain open. Outpatient imaging, elective surgical procedures and AGHRx RediScripts pharmacy services at the hospital are also operating as scheduled, with staff contacting patients to confirm appointments. Additionally, the hospital’s Endoscopy Center remains open for scheduled procedures.

However, several Atlantic General Health System facilities are closing early at 2 p.m., including:

  • All Primary Care and Specialty Care offices
  • John H. 'Jack' Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center
  • Atlantic General Hospital Wound Care Center
  • All walk-in and scheduled services, including lab, imaging, and AGHRx RediScripts, at the Gudelsky Family Medical Center
  • Atlantic ImmediCare at the Townsend Medical Center (patients are advised to visit the nearest emergency department if needed)

Hospital officials say that normal operations for all facilities and services will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you