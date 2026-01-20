Avelo

Since launching in April 2021, the airline has flown more than 8.8 million people on over 70,000 flights and now serves 32 destinations across 12 states and Puerto Rico. (Avelo)

WILMINGTON, Del. - Avelo Airlines will continue serving the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region through the summer of 2026, extending its flight schedule out of Wilmington Airport.

Avelo said the extension allows travelers to book flights through Aug. 18, with one-way fares starting at $52 for select dates and destinations. 

Flights from Wilmington will continue to eight destinations including:

  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida

  • Fort Myers, Florida

  • Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

  • Orlando, Florida

  • Orlando/Lakeland, Florida

  • San Juan, Puerto Rico

  • Tampa, Florida

  • Wilmington, North Carolina

Avelo’s Wilmington Airport location is one of its four operational bases, along with Tweed-New Haven in Connecticut, Lakeland in Florida and Concord in North Carolina.

The $52 fare applies to select trips between Wilmington and Lakeland from April 21 to June 8, and must be booked by Jan. 31. Additional fees apply for carry-on bags, seat assignments and support center bookings.

