Avelo launches new co-branded credit card

Avelo Airlines announced the launch of a new co-branded credit card at Wilmington Airport, expanding its loyalty offerings for travelers. (Avelo Airlines)

WILMINGTON, Del. - Avelo Airlines has announced the launch of a co-branded credit card, the Avelo Airlines World Elite Mastercard, during an event at Wilmington Airport.

The airline said the card, offered in partnership with Cardless, is designed to integrate with Avelo’s existing services and includes features such as a free carry-on bag, priority boarding, standard seat selection and cash-back rewards on purchases.

According to Avelo officials, the program is intended to expand Avelo’s loyalty offerings and provide customers with additional travel-related benefits, while using newer digital technology to manage rewards and approvals.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

Recommended for you