WILMINGTON, Del. - Avelo Airlines has announced the launch of a co-branded credit card, the Avelo Airlines World Elite Mastercard, during an event at Wilmington Airport.
The airline said the card, offered in partnership with Cardless, is designed to integrate with Avelo’s existing services and includes features such as a free carry-on bag, priority boarding, standard seat selection and cash-back rewards on purchases.
According to Avelo officials, the program is intended to expand Avelo’s loyalty offerings and provide customers with additional travel-related benefits, while using newer digital technology to manage rewards and approvals.