The airline will remain committed to serving the Delaware community. (Avelo Airlines)
WILMINGTON, Del. - Avelo Airlines removes aircraft from its fleet and restructures operations across the country, Wilmington Airport to remain a key part of its future.
 
Airline officials say the company has bolstered its finances and, considering the size of the airline, is one of the strongest in the country. The airline says that despite upcoming changes, the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley base and Wilmington Airport (ILG) will continue to play a significant role for the airline.
 
The airliner will be removing six Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft and adding the Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft to its fleet. The company says it has also ordered roughly 100 Embraer 195-E2 aircraft.
 
The airline said replacing the smaller 737-700 aircraft with larger, more efficient 737-800s will allow it to consolidate operations and reduce costs without cutting service at Wilmington.
Avelo confirms it will continue operating three Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft at its ILG base in Wilmington. Services at the following airports will also continue:
  • Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB)
  • Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)
  • Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW)
  • Lakeland / Central Florida (LAL)
  • Orlando, Fla. (MCO)
  • Sarasota / Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ)
  • Tampa, Fla. (TPA)
  • West Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI)
  • Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR)
  • San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)
Additionally, the airliner says it has plans to open a base at Dallas / McKinney, Texas (TKI) at the end of 2026.
 
The Wilmington base employs over 100 employees and has carried over 800,000 passengers since launching service in February 2023, according to the airline.

