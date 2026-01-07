MESA, Ariz. - Avelo Airlines announced it will close its base at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport on Jan. 27, ending its involvement in the Department of Homeland Security’s deportation charter program, which the airline says failed to deliver long-term financial sustainability.
The decision marks a shift for the airline, which had previously positioned the Arizona base as a hub for its participation in deportation and detainee transfer flights.
“The program provided short-term benefits but ultimately did not deliver enough consistent and predictable revenue to overcome its operational complexity and costs,” Avelo said in a statement.
Avelo launched the charter program from Mesa in May 2025, dedicating three aircraft to the effort. The airline was one of a limited number of carriers participating in deportation flights coordinated by Homeland Security, transporting people between detention centers and to countries such as Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador according to NBC.
At the time, immigration advocate Tom Cartwright described deportation flights as “big money,” estimating DHS was spending between $25 million and $35 million a month on the program.
Despite the end of its Mesa-based charter operations, Avelo said it continues to perform strongly in its core commercial airline business.
In 2025, Avelo carried a record 2.6 million Customers on scheduled commercial service, 11 percent higher than in 2024, with minimal seat growth. Our load factor also increased from 2024.
The airline credits its growth to a business model focused on low fares, reliable service, and convenient base airports.
This comes after an earlier announcement from Avelo Airlines to restructure its operations across the country.