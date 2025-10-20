MONDAY -A major cloud computing outage affected thousands of websites and online services across the U.S., including major retailers, publishers, and gaming platforms.
NBC News is reporting Amazon Web Services first stated the issue at 12:11 a.m. PT (3:11 a.m. ET), describing it as an “operational issue” impacting 14 services at its northern Virginia data center.
The AWS health dashboard noted increased errors and slowdowns for multiple services in the US-EAST-1 region, though by 5:27 a.m. ET it reported “significant signs of recovery” with most websites and services becoming reachable despite a backlog.
Users on social media reported disruptions with cloud-based games like Roblox and Fortnite, social platforms including Snapchat, Amazon.com and Prime Video, and devices such as Ring doorbells.