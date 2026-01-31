...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding may linger near the times of high tide through Monday. The highest water levels and greatest impacts are forecast to occur during the Sunday morning high tide, when isolated Moderate coastal flood impacts are possible along the back bays. Ice from the back bays could get pushed onshore during high tide, and flood waters could freeze on roadways, further complicating impacts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 01/08 AM 6.7 2.0 1.9 Minor 01/08 PM 5.5 0.8 1.9 None 02/09 AM 6.3 1.7 1.5 Minor 02/09 PM 5.1 0.5 1.3 None 03/09 AM 5.7 1.0 1.1 None 03/10 PM 4.6 -0.0 0.7 None &&
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous conditions. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&
...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 5 below. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches and Inland Sussex Counties. In New Jersey, Atlantic Coastal Cape May and Cape May Counties. * WHEN...For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the Wind Advisory, until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. &&
Reporter
Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024. She graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Business. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. She also studied abroad in Florence, Italy.
GEORGETOWN, Del. — Organizers of the Back the Blue event honoring fallen Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew "Ty" Snook have announced a change of venue due to extreme cold and icy conditions at Hudson Fields.
The event has been moved to the Georgetown Division of Motor Vehicles and will be held in partnership with the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles.
The memorial is scheduled for Feb. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will proceed rain or shine, unless severe weather requires additional changes, according to the Blue Line Network.
The event will be held as a drive-through, allowing participants to receive a memorial sticker for their vehicles.
Cpl. Snook was shot and killed in December while working an overtime shift at the Wilmington DMV.
