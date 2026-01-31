Trooper Snook

The Back the Blue drive-through memorial honoring fallen Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew Ty Snook has been moved to the Georgetown DMV due to icy conditions and will be held Feb. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Organizers of the Back the Blue event honoring fallen Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew "Ty" Snook have announced a change of venue due to extreme cold and icy conditions at Hudson Fields.

The event has been moved to the Georgetown Division of Motor Vehicles and will be held in partnership with the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles.

The memorial is scheduled for Feb. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will proceed rain or shine, unless severe weather requires additional changes, according to the Blue Line Network.

The event will be held as a drive-through, allowing participants to receive a memorial sticker for their vehicles.

Cpl. Snook was shot and killed in December while working an overtime shift at the Wilmington DMV. 

 
 

Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024. She graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Business. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. She also studied abroad in Florence, Italy.

