Back the Blue event honoring Cpl. Matthew “Ty” Snook rescheduled for Feb. 8

MILTON, Del. — The Back the Blue event at Hudson Fields to honor fallen Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew “Ty” Snook, originally scheduled for Jan. 18, has been rescheduled for Feb. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hudson Fields in Milton.
The Blue Line Network says the event will be a drive-through, where memorial stickers will be placed on cars in honor of Cpl. Snook. The sticker features Corporal Snook’s name and end-of-watch date. Donation opportunities will also be available to support the Snook family.
Corporal Snook was shot and killed just days before Christmas while working an overtime assignment. His death has sparked an outpouring of grief and support from across Delaware.
The Milton event follows a large tribute held Jan. 3 at William B. Keene Elementary School in Newark.