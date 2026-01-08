MILTON, Del. — A second “Back the Blue” event to honor fallen Delaware State Police Corporal Matthew Tyler “Ty” Snook will be held Sunday, Jan. 18, at Hudson Fields in Milton.
The event will take place at Hudson Fields on Eagle Crest Road off Route One from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers will follow a designated route through the field, where volunteers will apply a memorial sticker to the rear window of each car. The sticker features Corporal Snook’s name and end-of-watch date.
“There is no charge for the memorial sticker,” organizers said in a statement. “However, the Blue Line Network respectfully requests donations. One hundred percent of all donations received will go directly to the Snook family to assist them during this tragic time.”
Corporal Snook was shot and killed just days before Christmas while working an overtime assignment. His death has sparked an outpouring of grief and support from across Delaware.
The Milton event follows a large tribute held Jan. 3 at William B. Keene Elementary School in Newark.
“This event’s very meaningful,” said Robert Quirk on Saturday, co-founder of the Blue Line Network. “It shows how strong Delawareans are. In the time of need, in a tragic event, how they come out and work together.”
Organizers say the Jan. 18 event in Milton will serve as another chance for people in Sussex County and nearby communities to come together in solidarity with law enforcement and to show compassion to the Snook family.