NEWARK, Del. — Hundreds of volunteers and countless others gathered to "Back the Blue" on Saturday, receiving memorial stickers for Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew Tyler “Ty” Snook, who was shot and killed while working an overtime assignment just days before Christmas.
The event, hosted by the Blue Line Network, was held Jan. 3 at William B. Keene Elementary School in Newark and ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's worth noting that the elementary school is located on Stephen J. Ballard Way. Ballard was another DSP trooper who was murdered in the line of duty, at a Bear gas station in 2017.
As part of the tribute, participants drove through a designated route where volunteers placed memorial stickers honoring Corporal Snook on the rear windows of cars. Organizers said the stickers allow the community to publicly show support for Snook’s family while honoring his service and sacrifice.
"This event's very meaningful. It shows how strong Delawareans are. In the time of need, in a tragic event, how they come out and work together," said Robert Quirk, co-founder of the Blue Line Network.
Cars were greeted by law enforcement officers before driving through the parking lot, where windows were cleaned and a memorial sticker bearing Snook’s name and end-of-watch date was placed on each one.
“This sticker is there so the family and the community can honor him and continue his legacy,” Quirk said.
A similar Back the Blue event was held in Delmar in 2021 after Delmar Cpl. Keith Heacook was attacked and later died from the injuries sustained while responding to a call.
Organizers said more than 100 volunteers arrived early Saturday morning, braving frigid temperatures to assist with the event alongside members of the Delaware State Police.
“This event showed how the law enforcement community and the community [at large] can come together as one, stand shoulder to shoulder in unity, to pay the respect," Quirk said.
There was no charge for the memorial stickers, though donations were encouraged. Organizers said 100 percent of all donations collected during the event will be given directly to the Snook family to help support them during this time.