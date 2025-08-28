Bay Bridge

The Maryland Transportation Authority and police are reminding people of several safety tips. 

MARYLAND- Expect heavy traffic: more than 345,000 cars are projected to cross the Bay Bridge between Friday, Aug. 29, and Monday, Sept. 1, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority. All drivers should remain on US 50 to avoid blocking local roads, which must be clear for first responders and residents.

The agency says the best times to travel across the Bay Bridge this holiday weekend include:

  • Thursday, Aug. 28: before 11 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 29: before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 30: before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 31: before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m.
  • Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1: before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Safety reminders

The Maryland Transportation Authority and police are encouraging these safety tips:

  • Follow the state’s Move Over law.
  • Allow extra travel time and obey posted speed limits.
  • Stay alert and avoid distractions.
  • Look twice for motorcycles.
  • Secure loads in cars and trailers.
  • Never drive impaired by alcohol, drugs, or medication.

Toll payment options

The agency says Maryland tolls are collected through E-ZPass, Pay-By-Plate, or Video Tolling. According to officials, E-ZPass is the most affordable option, saving drivers up to 77% compared to higher rates. Pay-By-Plate charges tolls directly to a credit card without needing a transponder. Rental cars can be temporarily added to either account.

The Maryland Transportation Authority is reminding people that Customer Service Centers will be closed Saturday, Aug. 30, and Monday, Sept. 1.

