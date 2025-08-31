DELAWARE - Bayhealth announced it has partnered up with local agencies to present the Early Fall 2025 Delaware Mini-Medical School Series, beginning Sept. 10.
They say this will be a six week virtual series that will be open to middle school, high school and college students who are interested in exploring careers in healthcare. The sessions will be held on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m and will continue weekly through Oct. 22.
Each session will take place in a live, online classroom format that offers participants an in-depth look into the world of healthcare through lecture. The lectures will be led by Bayhealth subject matter experts with an opportunity to ask questions. The topics included are AI in medicine, pharmacy, kidney disease, gastroenterology, palliative care and social work for acute care.
Alana King, workforce development specialist, says this program offers a valuable experience for students.
"This is an exciting opportunity for students of all ages to learn from experienced clinicians and explore the many pathways in healthcare."
Participants who complete all six sessions will have the opportunity to join the Delaware Youth Medical Academy which offers additional educational opportunities and resources for students pursuing careers in healthcare, according to Bayhealth.