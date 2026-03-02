MILFORD, Del. - Bayhealth is expanding access to preventive care by offering weekend colonoscopy screenings in April.
For the second year, a group of clinicians, endoscopy team members and support staff will provide screening colonoscopies on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus.
“Colorectal cancer is highly preventable when screening guidelines are followed,” said Bayhealth Colorectal Cancer Program Director and Colorectal Surgeon Assar Rather, “By offering colonoscopies on the weekend, we are removing barriers and making it easier for people to take an important step toward protecting their health.”
Appointments are open to people 45 years-old and older who are due for a routine screening colonoscopy. Patients also must meet the colorectal cancer team’s direct access criteria, which allows eligible patients to bypass an in-office consultation prior to the procedure.
Bayhealth's goal is to perform approximately 20 colonoscopies each day during the weekend screening effort.
People interested in scheduling an appointment or learning more about the direct access program can contact Colorectal Cancer Nurse Navigator Judy Giddens, LPN, at 302-744-6098.