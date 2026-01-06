DELAWARE -Bayhealth is ringing in the new year with two joyful arrivals, celebrating the first babies born in 2026 at its Kent and Sussex campuses.
At Bayhealth Sussex Campus, baby boy Erian arrived on Jan. 2 at 6:44 a.m., becoming the first baby born at that location in 2026.
Najah Rouse of Dover gave birth to baby girl Autumn at 4:33 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Bayhealth Kent Campus, making her the hospital’s first baby of the year.
To commemorate the special milestone, both families received gift totes from Bayhealth, filled with essentials and keepsakes.
"Congratulations to these growing families and to our Women’s & Children’s teams who make every birth extraordinary." said Bayhealth in a Facebook post.
Similarly, TidalHealth announced its first babies of the new year in both Delaware and Maryland.