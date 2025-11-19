REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Beebe Healthcare broke ground on a new three-story, 60,000-square-foot medical building at the Abessinio Health Campus.
The new facility, located at 19300 Healthy Way off Route 24, will feature four outpatient operating rooms and additional medical office space. Plans for services on the first and third floors of the building are still being finalized, said Beebe Healthcare.
It is being developed in partnership with Lewes Surgery Center, which currently operates on Old Orchard Road and provides care in specialties such as orthopedics, ophthalmology and plastic surgery.
Beebe Healthcare currently has campuses in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach and Millville, with services including primary care, cancer care, women’s health, orthopaedics, general and robotic surgery and more. Beebe also offers walk-in care, lab and imaging services, physical rehabilitation, home health and community health programs throughout Sussex County.