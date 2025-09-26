SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Beebe Healthcare is rolling out its annual community flu clinics across Sussex County, running through early November. The organization says the effort aims to make flu vaccines widely accessible as the respiratory illness season gets underway.
In addition to the scheduled community events, flu shots are also available at Beebe Cape Pharmacy in Lewes. No appointment is required. People are asked to bring an ID and insurance card, which Beebe Healthcare says helps continue offering the preventive service at no cost to patients while expanding access to more locals.
“Getting a flu shot is a simple step that can make a big difference in keeping our community healthy,” said Bill Chasanov, DO, MBA, Infectious Disease Physician and Chief Health Systems Design Officer at Beebe. “We’re proud to offer convenient access to flu vaccines through our Cape Pharmacy and community clinics, and we appreciate everyone’s support. It’s a quick visit that helps keep our community healthy and strong.”
The flu clinics will be held at various locations, including churches, libraries, community centers, senior centers, and public events throughout Sussex County. Locations include Lewes, Milton, Rehoboth Beach, Millsboro, Ocean View, Georgetown, Ellendale, and Bethany Beach. The final event of the season will take place Nov. 8 at the 55+ Expo at Cape Henlopen High School.
According to Beebe Healthcare, the dates and locations are as follows:
- Saturday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m. to noon, St. Jude’s Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes
- Monday, Sept. 22, noon to 3 p.m., Milton Public Library, 121 Union St., Milton
- Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. to noon, Long Neck Methodist Church, 32051 Long Neck Road, Millsboro
- Tuesday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m. to noon, Village Improvement Association, 415 N. Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach
- Wednesday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cape Pharmacy, 17252 N. Village Main Blvd., Lewes
- Wednesday, Oct. 1, 1 to 3 p.m., Bear Trap Clubhouse – Dunes Room, 7 Club House Drive, Ocean View
- Saturday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wings & Wheels event, 21553 Rudder Lane, Georgetown
- Monday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lewes Senior Activity Center, 32083 Janice Road, Lewes
- Tuesday, Oct. 7, 1 to 3 p.m., Bayside Fitness, 34814 Long Neck Road, Millsboro
- Wednesday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cape Pharmacy, 17252 N. Village Main Blvd., Lewes
- Thursday, Oct. 9, 3 to 6 p.m., VFW Ocean View, 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View
- Saturday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m. to noon, Rabbit’s Ferry, 19112 Robinsonville Road, Lewes
- Sunday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewes Presbyterian Church, 133 Kings Highway, Lewes
- Wednesday, Oct. 15, 9 to 11 a.m., Tower Hill Clubhouse, 15620 Ethel Way, Lewes
- Wednesday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cape Pharmacy, 17252 N. Village Main Blvd., Lewes
- Saturday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mt. Zion AME Church, 18211 Beach Highway, Ellendale
- Wednesday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cape Pharmacy, 17252 N. Village Main Blvd., Lewes
- Tuesday, Oct. 28, noon to 4 p.m., Crossroad Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown
- Wednesday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cape Pharmacy, 17252 N. Village Main Blvd., Lewes
- Thursday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to noon, Sea Colony Fitness Center, 38994 Westway Drive, Bethany Beach
- Saturday, Nov. 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 55+ Expo, Cape Henlopen High School, 1250 Kings Highway, Lewes