SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Beebe Healthcare unveiled its full mobile health fleet during a ribbon cutting ceremony with Delaware’s Congressional Delegation.
According to officials, the health organization received more than $3.3 million in Congressionally Directed Spending grants. With the new additions, Beebe aims to expand access to healthcare, harm reduction services, and medical education across one of Delaware’s most underserved regions.
“This mobile health fleet represents more than advanced medical trucks – it is access, dignity, and hope for residents throughout rural Sussex County who cannot access needed healthcare services,” said David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, President and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “Thanks to the vision and support of our federal delegation and other philanthropic partners, we can meet people where they are, remove barriers to care, and create healthier communities across Sussex County. Beebe Healthcare stands ready to transform how rural healthcare is delivered.”
Beebe leaders joined U.S. Sens. Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester, along with U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, at Beebe’s Specialty Surgical Hospital on the Abessinio Health Campus in Rehoboth Beach for the ceremony, followed by a ribbon cutting and tour of the fleet.
What is being added to the mobile fleet:
• A 21-foot Sprinter van that serves as a support truck for staff and supplies.
• 376 community engagements and more than 7,000 individual contacts since launch.
• More than 1,000 provider visits and 2,000 nurse visits in nontraditional settings.
• More than 1,300 naloxone kits distributed with overdose-prevention training.
• Comprehensive on-site testing: HIV, Hepatitis C, lipid panels, A1c, pregnancy, flu, COVID, strep and more.
• Family Medicine Residency Practice projected to deliver more than 11,000 primary care appointments over three years in a shortage area.
• All four members of the first graduating class in June 2026 will remain in Sussex County.