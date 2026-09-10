SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Democratic incumbent Alonna Berry and challenger Ruby Schaeffer are making different cases to voters in the Sept. 15 primary for Delaware House District 20. Disagreements between the two include housing, Berry’s connection to the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence, campaign support and their political histories.
SB 23 and Berry’s defense
Schaeffer said Senate Bill 23, known as the Housing for Every Delawarean Act, has become the central issue of her campaign. She said her original concern was infrastructure and making sure roads and other services were in place before new homes were built. “With the by right, that goes out the window,” Schaeffer said. “You build tomorrow and there's no infrastructure or facilities or health care facilities to care for the people in our district.” Schaeffer supports affordable and workforce housing but argues SB 23 does not provide enough public involvement.
Berry, who co-sponsored the bill, said housing affordability is one of the biggest concerns she hears from constituents. “The Housing for Every Delawarean Act is one step that moves us towards more affordable housing across the state,” Berry said. Berry rejected criticism that the legislation eliminates public input, saying public comment remains part of the process. “It does not remove it,” Berry said.
Schaeffer has called the legislation a “gift to developers.” During questioning about SB 23 Schaeffer asked if the interview could be restarted and if one of her answers could be cut out. Schaeffer was told no to that request as both candidates were told before hand the full interview would be released on our website.
“I don't understand that statement, if I'm honest,” Berry said. “I don't see that as a gift to the developers. I see that as standing up for the people who need the supports most.”
BASSE questions
Berry also faced questions about her connection to the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence, which she founded. A February 2025 board meeting agenda referenced $9,000 in payments over three months for consultation and coaching services. Berry said she was never an employee or paid a salary, but acknowledged after multiple questions that she was paid for consulting services.
“I came in as a consultant in a time of crisis to be supportive to the organization,” Berry said.
When asked why she previously said she did not have a material role at the school without mentioning the consulting work, Berry said she stood by that statement. “I believe that my response was that I didn't have a material role in the school and I stand by that statement,” she said. Berry's voice was notably shaky when questioned about whether she had been forthright with CoastTV after not disclosing her consulting or coaching role when CoastTV previously requested to interview her about BASSE while the Delaware Department of Education was reviewing whether the school should retain its charter.
Berry said her connection to BASSE has always been public and that she has never tried to hide it. She was also asked whether she takes responsibility for the school's charter being revoked in June, to which she said, "Absolutely."
Schaeffer criticized Berry over her involvement with BASSE, saying some teachers told her they did not support Berry because of what happened at the school.
Teacher signs
Schaeffer is also using support from individual teachers as part of her campaign messaging. She said many teachers have told her they support her, including some who have criticized Berry's handling of BASSE. “I have teachers that back me,” Schaeffer said when asked whether campaign signs could be misleading without an official teachers union endorsement. “The unions are different. The teacher union is different than the teachers themselves,” she said. Schaeffer acknowledged that the teachers union has not officially endorsed her.
She said other labor organizations have supported her, including the Delaware State AFL-CIO, Delaware Building and Construction Trades, AFSCME and the regional carpenters union.
Fire department support
Schaeffer is also campaigning on her connection to the fire service. She said she is a volunteer EMT with the Lewes Fire Department and is a nationally registered EMT. Schaeffer initially claimed the Lewes Fire Department had endorsed her, but after questioning, Schaeffer admitted that wasn't the case.
“They don't officially endorse anyone,” Schaeffer said, adding that she does not believe her campaign signs are misleading because individual firefighters support her.
Schaeffer said she would push Sussex County for more funding for fire departments, particularly departments handling large numbers of calls. “I’m going to also make sure that the fire departments that are the most active and have the most calls like our EMT service does, that we get better funding,” she said.
Candidate forum
Berry also addressed criticism over missing a recent candidate forum in Lewes. She said a significant health crisis in her family contributed to her inability to attend after the event’s time was changed.
“For me, showing up for my community and for constituents both means showing up for my family when they need me,” Berry said. “So this job requires a lot. I do not need to divulge what personal health medical records are happening in my family. I ask that voters trust me and understand that when families are navigating significant health crises.”
When pressed by CoastTV Berry declined to elaborate on what the health crisis is. Berry said she communicated with organizers and constituents about the scheduling conflict and apologized.
“I apologize for anyone who showed up wanting me to be there,” Berry said. “I also openly apologize to the organizers because a lot of work goes into planning those kinds of events.”
Berry said she later accepted an offer to participate in another forum, although she said she did not believe the other candidates accepted the invitation.
Party history
Schaeffer faced questions about her political registration history. She said she was a Democrat growing up but changed her registration to Republican to support her husband Mark Schaeffer, who was a Republican Sussex County Councilman from 2020-2024.
Schaeffer said her husband asked her to change parties so she could attend certain meetings with him. “I told him, sure, I'll do that for you, because I love you,” Schaeffer said. “I'll do that for you, but I'm not supporting the Republican platform.”
Schaeffer said she returned to the Democratic Party after her husband lost his 2024 race and he told her he would not run again. Mark Schaeffer tells CoastTV he is now registered Democrat and has been for months. Ruby Schaeffer rejected the suggestion that she changed parties to create an easier path to Dover.
“That was never the case,” Schaeffer said. “I've lived in Delaware my whole life, and the people that know me that I've been here my whole life know what kind of family I came from, a strong union, Democrat family, and I've never changed those views.”
Berry is running on her record from her first year in the General Assembly. “I've showed up, I've listened, and I've delivered for them in Dover on behalf of District 20,” Berry said.
Schaeffer said she would bring a different voice to Legislative Hall. “I will do what's right for my constituents,” Schaeffer said. “Not what's right for the party, but what's right for my constituents.”
More information about the 2026 Delaware Primary Election, including early voting locations, is available online. Also be sure to check out CoastTV's Delaware Voter guide for information on people running across the First State.