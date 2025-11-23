Driving the bay bridge

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — The Maryland Transportation Authority is encouraging drivers to plan ahead this Thanksgiving and follow suggested drive times to avoid heavy delays at the Bay Bridge.

To help ease congestion, the agency released the best times to drive across the bridge each day of the week:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 25: Before 1 p.m. and after 8 p.m.

  • Wednesday, Nov. 26: Before 9 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

  • Thursday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving Day): Before 10 a.m. and after 3 p.m.

  • Friday, Nov. 28: Before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

  • Saturday, Nov. 29: Before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

  • Sunday, Nov. 30: Before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Weather and traffic permitting, officials may use two-way operations on the Bay Bridge to help ease eastbound delays. However, those operations could be suspended depending on westbound traffic or weather conditions such as fog, precipitation, or high winds.

