BETHANY BEACH, Del. - A project to strengthen a section of the Bethany Beach boardwalk against coastal storms is nearing completion, with town officials saying construction is ahead of schedule.
The project focused on reinforcing a deteriorating bulkhead beneath the boardwalk's plaza area to provide greater protection during major coastal storms.
Crews recently tore up a paved section of the boardwalk to install a mechanically stabilized earth wall designed to reinforce the existing bulkhead and strengthen the area for years to come.
According to town officials, the largest portion of construction is now complete and the surface has been covered back up. The project cost $153,000, funded through the town's capital projects budget.
While the work was underway, nearby businesses experienced disruptions from construction noise.
Katelyn Murray, who works at the Bethany Beach Hut, says she is relieved to have the boardwalk area back.
"It was loud like working in the businesses it was very distracting." Murray tells CoastTV.
Murray says the boardwalk plays an important role in attracting visitors and supporting local businesses, particularly during the busy summer season.
"Over the summer it's really important to have just because it brings in so much business for all of us. And nights that we have bands up here and everything it brings a lot of excitement for the boardwalk."
The project's early completion is also welcome news for regular visitors as the holiday season approaches.
Tom Fahey, who frequently visits the boardwalk, says maintaining the area is essential to preserving its appeal.
"It's critical. If you don't keep up will fall in a state of disrepair, if it falls in a state of disrepair people wont come. If people don't come, we know what happens when people don't come."
Although the bulk of construction is finished, crews are continuing to repair electrical equipment and complete remaining work.
Bethany Beach Mayor Ron Calef says crews must also reinstall bollards in the boardwalk area while maintaining access to the infrastructure beneath it.
Town officials expect the remaining work to be completed within the next one to two weeks.