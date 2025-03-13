BETHANY BEACH, Del. — Repairs may soon be coming to the Bethany Beach Boardwalk. The Bethany Beach Budget and Finance Committee has proposed using a portion of this year’s budget for boardwalk repairs, recognizing the boardwalk’s importance to both residents and tourists. Many families visit Bethany Beach to enjoy the coastline and stroll along the boardwalk, making its upkeep a priority for the town.
“Money well spent,” said Ron Steen, a resident who walks the boardwalk twice a day. “People use it all the time. It’s a way of life in Bethany.”
On March 21, the Bethany Beach Council will review the 2026 budget proposal, which includes $600,000 for boardwalk repairs. The funds would be used to repair sections of the substructure and replace some of the ramps along the boardwalk.
Christine Keenan, who works at Water Lily, a shop along the boardwalk, believes the repairs will benefit both locals and visitors. “Anything to make the area safer and more user-friendly for the locals and for all the tourists, that would be wonderful,” Keenan said.
While the final budget meeting is scheduled for March 21, residents will have an opportunity to voice their opinions on the proposed repairs during a public meeting on March 17.