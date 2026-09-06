BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Parade floats, first responders, military vehicles, and plenty of candy rolled down Atlantic Avenue on Sunday as Bethany Beach marked two major milestones.
Though September has arrived, the town still had two birthdays to celebrate: America’s and its own.
The parade featured floats of all kinds, including some with live music. Police and other first responders also joined the procession, sounding their sirens and horns as they traveled along the route.
Sunday’s festivities came later than originally planned as Bethany Beach’s Independence Day parade was postponed because of high heat in early July.
The parade also recognized 125 years of Bethany Beach, giving residents and visitors another reason to celebrate the coastal town.
For Greg Runwald, it was his first time watching the parade in Bethany Beach. As a former member of the military, he says he was especially looking forward to seeing the military vehicles make their way through town.
“Decorate their cars and their floats and things like that, yeah, that’s what I’m excited about,” Runwald says.
Runwald tells CoastTV that Bethany Beach has already become a place where he and his family have made lasting memories.
“We’ve already created tons and tons of memories with friends, family,” Runwald says. “Just got some Jet Skis actually to enjoy the bay. You know, hitting the beach here, the boardwalk. You know, just enjoying the lovely people that live here in Bethany.”
Many, like Runwald, shared that they were glad the town chose to postpone the parade instead of cancelling it entirely.
“We were excited that they were doing the parade, that they didn’t cancel completely,” Runwald says. “They just postponed it.”
For some of the children lining the street, the candy handed out during the parade was another highlight.
Jack and Lola Warsaw were among the young beachgoers enjoying the festivities.
“It’s been, like, really fun to be here and stuff,” the Warsaws say.
The two shared that they are already looking forward to future trips to Bethany Beach and some of the traditions that come with visiting.
“We, like, sometimes get ice cream and, like, walk on the boardwalk,” they say. “We get some cool stuff.”
After 125 years, Bethany Beach continues to be a place where generations of families and visitors make memories from days on the boardwalk and beach to celebrations along Atlantic Avenue.