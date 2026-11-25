BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Strong winds are blowing along the Bethany Beach Boardwalk as people who live in the coastal town prepare for potential power outages, coastal flooding and beach erosion.
The town closed the beach at 3 p.m. Wednesday. It will remain closed until noon Monday, when the town can assess damage caused by the storm.
Joe DeAngelo, who lives in Bethany Beach, is taking precautions in case the power goes out.
“Make sure we have a backup power as far as for our phones and charge everything tonight. And, that'll be about it. We don't have a generator, so. But in our development, everything's underground, so maybe the power will stay on.”
Others in Bethany Beach, like Christian Stauffer, are concerned about the potential for additional beach and dune erosion following the last storm.
“I am hoping that it doesn't wipe away the beaches all over again. And more of the dunes. So, yeah, that's. That's why the main thing. Because we haven't really recovered from the last one.”
Stauffer expects more water in the streets of Bethany Beach but hopes it drains quickly.
“I can imagine that there will be some coastal flooding. You know, inevitably happens. And it takes a long time for anything in the back base to, to drain out afterwards. So that's kind of the big thing. But, you know, we all live near the water and we're kind of used to it,” Stauffer said.
Doug Rupple is preparing for strong winds by securing outdoor belongings.
“Today I kind of was gathering everything off of my deck and, you know, battening it down, putting it away, getting a secure. Because I got a feeling things are going to go flying.”
Following the last storm, the town built a new set of stairs at the end of a walkway leading to the beach. The stairs are removable and have been taken out to prevent them from being washed away when the tide comes in.
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