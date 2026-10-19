This article will be updated with additional comment from the town, as well as comments from the public.
BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Town of Bethany Beach is set to consider and discuss an amendment to Bethany Beach code that will allow the use, and possession of alcohol during town events.
On Oct. 16, the Bethany Beach Town Council met to discuss the first reading of the amendment, which would grant an exception for alcohol use and consumption during certain events. Those being events that are on town-owned land, and/or sponsored or co-sponsored by the town.
The town says the amendment would require the alcohol provider to have the adequate state licensing. Under this, the town adds that they do have insurance for cover in the case something were to go wrong.
Currently, the code says that it is unlawful for people to consume alcohol on the streets, alleys, boardwalks and parklands of Bethany Beach, according to the town.
With Friday's discussions being the first reading of the amendment, there was no vote. The council says this will be discussed at their next meeting.