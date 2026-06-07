BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Bethany Beach Police Department is welcoming all foreign students to the return of its annual Summer Safety Seminar.
On Tuesday, June 9, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the St. Ann's Parish Church, international J-1 students will have the opportunity to learn about different ways to stay safe during the busy summer season.
The police department says bicycle and pedestrian safety awareness and education, in particular, will be emphasized.
Participating J-1 students will also get a chance to do a meet and greet with first responders and lifeguards as part of this seminar.
In addition to educational safety tips, free giveaways, lunches, and DART bus passes will be provided.