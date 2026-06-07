Bethany Beach Police Cruiser

The police department is working with the Mariners Bethel Bike Loan program for this seminar. (Bethany Beach Police Department)

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Bethany Beach Police Department is welcoming all foreign students to the return of its annual Summer Safety Seminar.

On Tuesday, June 9, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the St. Ann's Parish Church, international J-1 students will have the opportunity to learn about different ways to stay safe during the busy summer season.

The police department says bicycle and pedestrian safety awareness and education, in particular, will be emphasized.

Participating J-1 students will also get a chance to do a meet and greet with first responders and lifeguards as part of this seminar.

In addition to educational safety tips, free giveaways, lunches, and DART bus passes will be provided. 

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Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.

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