BETHANY BEACH, Del.- What started as a routine traffic stop turned into a heartwarming act of compassion by Bethany Beach Police Officer Cpl. Andrew Rogers, who went above and beyond to ensure the safety of a young child.
According to a post on the department's social media, Cpl. Rogers observed a vehicle traveling 18 mph over the posted speed limit along Coastal Highway early Wednesday morning. He stopped the vehicle near S. Coastal Highway and Evergreen Drive. Upon approaching the SUV, he noticed a small child lying unrestrained across the backseat.
The child's mother, who was driving, explained that she was using a family member's vehicle, which was not equipped with a car seat, due to unforeseen circumstances.
Cpl. Rogers called a seasonal officer to the scene, who brought a free car seat donated by the Office of Highway Safety. Cpl. Rogers then assisted the mother in properly installing the car seat, ensuring the child’s safety for the remainder of their journey.
Cpl. Rogers’ actions likely prevented a potential tragedy, especially given the long distance the mother was traveling with her daughter, BBPD said in it's Facebook post.
The operator was released with a warning for the speeding violation and was allowed to keep the car seat.