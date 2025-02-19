BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Bethany Beach's boardwalk was calm on the afternoon of Feb. 19, but that’s expected to change overnight as snow moves into the area. Locals are gearing up for another round of winter weather along the coast.
"We’re ready," said Vaughn Baker, who was getting some exercise before the storm. Baker mentioned that his main concern is keeping his sidewalks clear.
"Plenty of salt was bought, and a lot of people were out at stores," Baker added.
Greg Harper, a visitor to the area for over 40 years, says he’s here to see Bethany Beach blanketed in snow, but first, he needs to make a stop at the store.
"We may have to find a shovel somewhere to get to the vehicle, "said Harper.