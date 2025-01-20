REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Since 2017, Joe and Jill Biden have called Rehoboth Beach their home away from home. Their North Shores beach house was described as a dream come true at the time.
Over the years, the Bidens have made frequent trips to the Delaware coast, biking in Cape Henlopen State Park, walking the beach, or attending mass at St. Edmond's Catholic Church in downtown Rehoboth.
During his presidency, Biden kept a relatively low profile while visiting, eating at Egg Restaurant or Matt's Fish Camp, or attending Oppenheimer at the Movies at Midway. Occasionally, he made public appearances at venues like Rehoboth Beach’s City Hall, including remarks given the night opponent Donald Trump was shot in July 2024.
In his farewell address from the White House, Biden reflected on his deep ties to Delaware, saying, “Only in America do we believe anything possible, like a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont, Delaware, sitting behind the -- this desk in the Oval Office as president of the United States. That's the magic of America.”
As Biden enters post-presidency life, many wonder what retirement will look like for the 46th president. While the Bidens' plans remain unclear, one thing seems certain—Rehoboth Beach will continue to hold a special place in their lives.