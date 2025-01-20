Bidens walk the beach

The Bidens frequently walk the beach. 

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Since 2017, Joe and Jill Biden have called Rehoboth Beach their home away from home. Their North Shores beach house was described as a dream come true at the time.

Bidens enjoy beach

The Bidens have spent time at the beach near their North Shores home. 
Bidens biking

Both President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden often ride their bikes in Cape Henlopen State Park.

Over the years, the Bidens have made frequent trips to the Delaware coast, biking in Cape Henlopen State Park, walking the beach, or attending mass at St. Edmond's Catholic Church in downtown Rehoboth.

Bidens attends church

President Joe Biden frequently attended mass at St. Edmond's Catholic Church in downtown Rehoboth.

During his presidency, Biden kept a relatively low profile while visiting, eating at Egg Restaurant or Matt's Fish Camp, or attending Oppenheimer at the Movies at Midway. Occasionally, he made public appearances at venues like Rehoboth Beach’s City Hall, including remarks given the night opponent Donald Trump was shot in July 2024

In his farewell address from the White House, Biden reflected on his deep ties to Delaware, saying, “Only in America do we believe anything possible, like a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont, Delaware, sitting behind the -- this desk in the Oval Office as president of the United States. That's the magic of America.”

Welcome Mr. President

Occasionally, well wishers have greeted the Bidens' motorcade as it rolls into town.

As Biden enters post-presidency life, many wonder what retirement will look like for the 46th president. While the Bidens' plans remain unclear, one thing seems certain—Rehoboth Beach will continue to hold a special place in their lives.

