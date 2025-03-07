DOVER, Del.- Delaware lawmakers are pushing for stronger protections against discrimination for military service members and their families.
House Bill 55, sponsored by Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha and Sen. Nicole Poore, would add military status as a protected class under Delaware’s public accommodations, housing, insurance, education, and employment laws.
“As a veteran, I understand firsthand the sacrifices that come with military family life; moving from place to place, worrying about deployments, and trying to build a career or find stable housing in the midst of it all. Unfortunately, many of our Blue Star families can also face discrimination that makes these challenges even harder,” said Rep. Chukwoucha.
“While some federal protections exist, they don’t always go far enough, especially for military dependents. This legislation fills in those gaps and helps to ensure that those who serve are not unfairly held back from opportunities.”
Under HB 55, military members and their families would be designated as a protected class, joining other groups safeguarded under state law, including individuals protected by race, age, marital status, creed, religion, color, sex, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, and national origin.
“This bill ensures service members and their families get a fair shot,” Poore said.
HB 55 is now headed to the House Veterans Affairs Committee for review.