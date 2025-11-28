REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - By 5:30 a.m., parking lots were filling, lines were forming and shoppers were already on the hunt for big savings at the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach during this year’s Black Friday.
For many, it is an annual tradition, including Chastity Shirey and her family, who travel from Pennsylvania each year to take advantage of the holiday deals. “We leave our Thanksgiving meal at about 1 p.m. and come down,” Shirey said. “We get our place settled and we get up at 4 a.m. and get ready to spend our money.”
Black Friday remains one of the busiest shopping days of the year, and with more than 100 stores across the Tanger outlets, deal seekers had plenty of ground to cover. Signs boasting steep discounts, some up to 70 percent off, helped draw large crowds.
Michele Doucette, a representative with Tanger Outlets, said Friday marked one of their biggest days of the year. “The center is certainly bustling with happy shoppers,” Doucette said. “They’re out here today looking for the best deals, and Tanger is where they go for those.”
Businesses inside the outlets felt the impact as waves of customers rolled in. Alyssa Titus, who works at Sugar and Thread, said the rush was strong and steady. “There's a lot of people in the store right now, so we’re thrilled and excited about the day,” Titus said.
With big deals and big crowds, many shoppers nationwide are getting their holiday lists checked off early before it’s too late.