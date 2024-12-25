Bless Our Children Campaign helps Delmarva's children in need

The Bless Our Children campaign has been helping children across Delmarva for more than a decade, ensuring they experience the joy of the holiday season. 

DELMARVA- The Bless Our Children campaign has been helping children across Delmarva for more than a decade, ensuring they experience the joy of the holiday season. Supported by generous donations from the community, the campaign raises money to buy Christmas presents for children in need.

In the 2020-21 holiday season, the campaign raised $352,001. The money is distributed to charities across the area, which then purchase toys and gifts for children they know need help. This ensures every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning.

Leighanne Partusch Shreves, the club director at the Rehoboth Boys and Girls Club, said holiday donations make a big difference.

“It means that we can give even more to our children and families,” she said.

Clothing Our Kids in Millsboro is another group that benefits from the campaign. The organization uses donations to buy new clothing for children.

“A lot of kids have never had new clothing before,” said Peter Thomas, grant coordinator for Clothing Our Kids. “Getting something with a tag or wrapper on it is really exciting for them, and it means so much to us to be part of this.”

Donations can be made online at BlessOurChildren.org. Bless Our Children is administered by the Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation and continues to make a difference in the lives of children across Delmarva.

