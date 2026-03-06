SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Farmers across Sussex County are still cleaning up after last week’s blizzard, and the damage goes beyond snow-covered fields.
Broken fencing and fallen trees are creating costly repairs and challenges for farmers working to protect their crops.
At Bennett Orchards in Frankford, sections of farm fencing were left broken and twisted after heavy snow, strong winds and falling branches tore through the property.
"This is still thousands of dollars of cleanup that we’re going to have to do," said Henry Bennett of Bennett Orchards.
The storm destroyed multiple sections of fencing, leaving property lines open and forcing farmers to consider full replacements rather than repairs.
"A lot of this year’s fence cannot be salvaged. It’s going to have to be replaced," Bennett said.
Farmers say repairs for damaged fencing can cost thousands of dollars depending on the amount of material and labor required.
But the issue is not just the expense.
As Sussex County continues to grow and develop, farmers say wildlife is increasingly pushed toward farmland, making strong fencing essential to protecting crops.
"With the cold temperatures and the wind and all the snow, it’s just, snow is good for the soil, but it’s a lot to deal with," said Ellen Magee of Magee Farms. "Getting around and tearing things up our fence here."
She said the growing deer population adds another challenge for farmers trying to safeguard their fields.
"There’s more deer than acres, so it’s the farmer that takes the brunt of it," she said.
"As development has its grip on Sussex County, especially southeastern Sussex where we live, wildlife, especially deer, have nowhere to go," Bennett said. "So they go to what remaining farmland is left and they can damage our crops. They can damage our trees."
For many farmers, the blizzard’s aftermath is just another hurdle ahead of the busy spring growing season.
With warmer weather expected this weekend, farmers say they hope to begin repairs soon to get ready for the spring season.