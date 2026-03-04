SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - After weeks of snow-covered fields and freezing temperatures, a recent warm spell is giving gardeners and farmers a small taste of spring.
The milder weather has many in the agricultural community eager to see flowers bloom and fruit trees begin to bud. But some warn that fluctuating temperatures this time of year can do more harm than good.
Daniel Magee of Magee Farms said the season began on a dry note but quickly shifted.
"Mother Nature has turned that car around, and we’re not dry anymore. It’s certainly wet," Magee said. "Moisture is in abundance as of right now."
While the added rainfall is welcome news for soil conditions, other growers say a stretch of unseasonably warm weather could put crops at risk.
Henry Bennet, of Bennett Orchards, said colder winter temperatures are essential for fruit trees.
"For us actually, a cold winter like we’ve been experiencing, outside of today, is actually really good because our trees need chilling hours, which is hours between about 30 degrees to 45 degrees," Bennet said. "That keeps them in dormancy. And then it avoids what we call a false spring, where they bloom prematurely."
Bennett tells me that a "false spring" occurs when warm temperatures cause trees and plants to blossom too early, leaving them vulnerable to damage if freezing conditions return if the temperatures go down again to the 20s after warm days.
As farmers monitor their fields, garden centers are also taking precautions. At East Coast Garden Center, staff worked to protect plants during recent cold snaps.
"We had to figure out which greenhouses were the most important here on the farm to take care of," said Katie Short of East Coast Garden Center.
Despite the challenges, Short said recent storms have provided a key benefit.
"The beauty with the storms and the weather that we’re having is lots of moisture," she said. "So that’s a great plus for getting your plants into the ground because of the saturation, but I think, you know, getting it out into the ground and starting to get it established now is probably better for the plant."
With spring approaching, farmers and gardeners across the area are keeping a close watch on the forecast, hoping the warming trend continues, but not too quickly as they prepare for the busy growing season ahead.