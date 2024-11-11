DELMARVA – The Blood Bank of Delmarva has declared a blood emergency, asking the community to donate after experiencing a nearly 20 percent drop in local blood donations. BBD highlights a particular need for Type O blood, vital for trauma care and emergency situations. On top of this, the holiday season typically sees a decline in donations due to travel and gatherings, says BBD.
"Historically, we see donations drop around the holiday season, but this year’s early decline has created a deficit that has triggered a blood emergency," says Steve Corse, Executive Director at Blood Bank of Delmarva.
Bayhealth Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Gary Siegelman says, "Every donation made during this critical time can mean the difference between life and death for patients relying on transfusions. We encourage everyone who is eligible to give the gift of life this season."
Blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice a month. For more information on eligibility or to find a local donation site, visit delmarvablood.org.