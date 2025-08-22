LONG NECK, Del. - Drivers were caught in traffic Thursday evening near Harris Teeter due to a car crash.
Two cars collided near the intersection of Route 24 and Bay Farm Road just before 6:30 p.m., according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company. The fire company says a BMW sedan hit the back of a Ford F150 pickup truck, making the BMW undrivable.
The fire company arrived on the scene to stabilize both vehicles involved in the accident, as well as to clean up fluid and debris from the crash. The Mid Sussex Rescue Squad responded to the crash, as well, though no injuries were associated with the accident, according to the fire company.