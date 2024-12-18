OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City is gearing up for a new music event set to take place this spring, with the inaugural Boardwalk Rock Music Festival scheduled for Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18. Organizers are presenting their plans for review at the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners' meeting on Wednesday.
The two-day festival is expected to bring thousands of music fans to Ocean City. Organizers say the setup will resemble the successful Oceans Calling Festival, spanning the boardwalk area from the Inlet to North Division Street.
One of the key items on the agenda for the meeting is the festival's request to sell alcoholic beverages between noon and 10:30 p.m. in the designated event area. The proposal includes measures to ensure compliance with local liquor laws and maintain a family-friendly environment.
This new festival is the latest effort to expand Ocean City’s entertainment offerings and attract visitors during the shoulder season.