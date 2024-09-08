GEORGETOWN, Del.- Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) marked a significant milestone by successfully facilitating 299 adoptions across all its locations in just one day during the national "Clear the Shelters" initiative. The event, held on Saturday, September 7, saw the organization waive all adoption fees as part of a broader effort to find loving homes for shelter pets.
The breakdown of adoptions by location included:
- West Chester: 129
- Plymouth Meeting: 41
- New Castle: 62
- Dover: 7
- Georgetown: 44
- Animal Rescue Center: 16
“We are thrilled to have placed nearly 300 animals into loving homes in one day. This was an extraordinary day of lifesaving, and we are grateful to everyone who helped spread the word,” said a BVSPCA representative.
The BVSPCA participated in the national initiative alongside shelters across the country, with the goal of finding as many homes for animals as possible. Adopters received pets who were spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, making the transition to new homes smoother.
For more information on BVSPCA’s adoption process or to find participating locations, click here.