HARRINGTON, Del. — The Brandywine Valley SPCA will host a free pet vaccine clinic Sunday, Nov. 9, at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington.
The drive-up clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 18500 South Dupont Highway, offering free rabies and distemper/FVRCP vaccines for cats and dogs. Petco Love is providing the distemper and FVRCP vaccines for the event.
Organizers ask participants to remain in their vehicles, keep dogs on leashes, and ensure cats are in carriers. No pre-registration is required.
Last month, CoastTV spoke with BVSPCA staff about the strain they are feeling amid the government shutdown. Staff said pet owners are calling more often for help feeding their animals.
“They will feed their animals before they feed themselves,” said Senior Operations Manager Laura Page, who added that adoptions have slowed while requests for pet food have climbed.