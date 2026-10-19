SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Brandywine Valley SPCA is offering pick your price adoption fees in honor of PetSmart National Adoption Week.
The pick your price fees are for adult dogs and cats over 6 months old. These waived fees are applicable at in-store events and all BVSPCA locations and all adoption events.
“Adoption events in the community are a vital tool in helping homeless animals find loving homes,” said Adam Lamb, Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO.
PetSmart National Adoption Week begins on Oct. 20 and runs through Oct. 25. Adoption events will be happening at participating PetSmart stores in Pennsylvania and Delaware.
“National Adoption Week is a wonderful time to adopt a pet and support your local shelter or rescue,” said Patrick Bell, director of Pet Placement Initiatives at PetSmart Charities. “When you adopt, you provide a loving home while helping free up space and resources for another pet in need. We’re proud to work alongside partners such as Brandywine Valley SPCA to help make a lasting difference for pets, families and the entire community.”
In Sussex County, Adoptable pets will be at PetSmart Millsboro on Oct. 21 from 2-6 p.m. and at PetSmart Rehoboth on Oct. 22 from 2-6 p.m. During in-store events, BVSPCA invites the public to meet adoptable pets of all ages, breeds and personalities. Staff and volunteers will be available to help potential adopters spend time with pets, ask questions, and find the right match for their home and lifestyle.